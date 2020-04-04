Barca's Luis Suarez hurt by criticism over delayed pay cut Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Uruguay star Luis Suarez complained that he has been "hurt" by criticism of him and fellow millionaire Barcelona players for the time it took to agree to pay cuts to help out other club employees. Argentine superstar Lionel Messi announced on Monday that Barca's players had agreed to a 70 percent pay cut and to make contributions... 👓 View full article

