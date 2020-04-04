Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher backs Tiger Roll in virtual Grand National Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has backed Tiger Roll to win the virtual Grand National, taking the chance to make history with a third consecutive title at Aintree Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has backed Tiger Roll to win the virtual Grand National, taking the chance to make history with a third consecutive title at Aintree 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Betting and Gaming Council RT @DailyStar_Sport: Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has given his take on the virtual #GrandNational https://t.co/0kbqYf0vXa https://t.co/… 4 hours ago Daily Star Sport Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has given his take on the virtual #GrandNational https://t.co/0kbqYf0vXa https://t.co/65CRU19WCI 4 hours ago