Mike Tyson, The Rock, big storylines coming to an end and more reasons why we love WrestleMania

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
WrestleMania 36 takes place this weekend and we can’t wait. Drew McIntyre looks set to become the first ever British WWE champion when he faces Brock Lesnar, while Edge seeks revenge in a personal battle against Randy Orton. The Show of Shows will be aired on Saturday AND Sunday at the Performance Centre in Orlando […]
