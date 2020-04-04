Inside life of F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone from £50m raids to being dad at 89 Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Most people on the brink of turning 90 aren't pootling around the world on a yacht or a private jet, but billionaire businessman and Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone is living a slightly different life from the average OAP Most people on the brink of turning 90 aren't pootling around the world on a yacht or a private jet, but billionaire businessman and Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone is living a slightly different life from the average OAP 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Bang Media - Published Bernie Ecclestone to be a dad for the fourth time 01:05 Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a father for the fourth time at the age of 89, as he and his wife Fabiana Flosi are expecting their first child together. You Might Like

Tweets about this