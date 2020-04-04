Boxer Anthony Yarde loses another family member to COVID-19 as deadly virus claims his grandmother just days after his father Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde has announced his grandmother has died from the coronavirus just a week after his father’s death because of the pandemic. The 28-year-old fighter warned people to ‘just stay home’ as he said his grandmother had died on Thursday. “It’s serious!” Yarde wrote on social media. “People are still going out when […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this NBNews24 Boxer Anthony Yarde loses another family member to COVID-19 as deadly virus claims his grandmother just days after… https://t.co/zvvOFydjLU 3 hours ago talkSPORT Anthony Yarde loses grandmother to coronavirus just days after father's death https://t.co/nErxPpfzpc 3 hours ago SportsAlert New post: Boxer Anthony Yarde loses another family member to COVID-19 as deadly virus claims his grandmother just https://t.co/NH2yzKIwWK 3 hours ago Oscar Miller Boxer Anthony Yarde loses another family member to COVID-19 as deadly virus claims his grandmother just days after… https://t.co/tipI1Cj93M 3 hours ago KOKO TV Nigeria Boxer Anthony Yarde Loses Grandmother To Coronavirus Few Days After Father’s Dies From The Same Disease.… https://t.co/19PgI4sP7D 3 hours ago Blac Goss Boxer #AnthonyYarde loses his dad and grandmother to the #coronavirus https://t.co/93vAxfmM3W 6 hours ago (((BlairSupporter))) Boxer Anthony Yarde loses his Dad and his grandmother days apart to covid-19. Very sad. https://t.co/yuqkcYxj79 via @MailOnline 18 hours ago Javier Osornio RT @badlefthook: Anthony Yarde loses father to coronavirus, urges public to stay home and reduce risk of spreading COVID-19 More: https://… 6 days ago