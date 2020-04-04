Global  

Boxer Anthony Yarde loses another family member to COVID-19 as deadly virus claims his grandmother just days after his father

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 April 2020
British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde has announced his grandmother has died from the coronavirus just a week after his father’s death because of the pandemic. The 28-year-old fighter warned people to ‘just stay home’ as he said his grandmother had died on Thursday. “It’s serious!” Yarde wrote on social media. “People are still going out when […]
