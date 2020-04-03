Global  

WWE WrestleMania 36: Triple H on the 'added responsibility' of serving fans amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

FOX Sports Friday, 3 April 2020
WWE WrestleMania 36: Triple H on the 'added responsibility' of serving fans amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemicWWE knows it has a responsibility to fans this weekend at the Showcase of the Immortals. Just ask the man himself, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
News video: Ric Flair praises WWE for protecting stars amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Ric Flair praises WWE for protecting stars amid COVID-19 Pandemic 01:21

 Ric Flair praises WWE for protecting stars amid COVID-19 Pandemic 'WrestleMania 36' will still be broadcast from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and other locations this weekend, but without fans in attendance due to social distancing measures in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, and the...

Roman Reigns Out of Wrestlemania Over COVID 19 Health Concerns

WWE superstar Roman Reigns has reportedly pulled out of Wrestlemania 36 -- and it's all over serious health concerns connected to the Coronavirus pandemic. The...
Triple H addresses decision to move forward with WWE WrestleMania 36 card amid coronavirus pandemic

The WWE executive laid out the case for WWE pushing forward with WrestleMania 36 during a global pandemic
Mike McHale RT @FOXSports: #WrestleMania won't have a crowd, but this two-night extravaganza is absolutely for the fans. @TripleH spoke to @MrogersFOX… 34 minutes ago

