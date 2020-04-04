Republic of Ireland: Stephen Kenny to replace Mick McCarthy as manager Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Stephen Kenny replaces Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland manager with immediate effect after the Euro play-offs were indefinitely postponed. 👓 View full article

