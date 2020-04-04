Global  

Republic of Ireland: Stephen Kenny to replace Mick McCarthy as manager

BBC Sport Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Stephen Kenny replaces Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland manager with immediate effect after the Euro play-offs were indefinitely postponed.
