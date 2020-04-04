Global  

Kobe, Duncan, Garnett headline Basketball Hall of Fame class

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Kobe, Duncan, Garnett headline Basketball Hall of Fame classKobe Bryant was already immortal, and now he’s officially a Hall of Famer as well
QuietGirl1992

♊️👩🏾‍💻♊️ RT @espn: Welcome to the Hall of Fame 🙌 Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan headline the 2020 Class. https://t.co/PDuQL9qkYP 58 seconds ago

WNDU

WNDU “Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate," Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife, said on the ESPN broadcast… https://t.co/3daYjAeODg 1 minute ago

delilaa__

__ RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Lakers legend Kobe Bryant posthumously selected for enshrinement in Basketball Hall of Fame's 2020 class https://t.co/B… 1 minute ago

NewsCherokee

Cherokee County News-Patriot Kobe, Duncan, Garnett Headline Basketball Hall of Fame Class @NBA https://t.co/xcFyFBkvFm 5 minutes ago

214Yankees

Nithin #Yankees #DallasCowboys #MambaMentality RT @News12NJ: Kobe Bryant was already immortal. Now he’s officially a Hall of Famer as well. https://t.co/NHuDHs1okY 5 minutes ago

theBlackKaner88

Toronto Bonner https://t.co/7hFBjLdVPP The WNBA's Tamika Catchings, and coaches Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Kim Mulkey and Ba… https://t.co/G9pxLD8C7z 5 minutes ago

WeedButta

Fake what do you mean 🤔😒🖕🏾🤪🖕🏾 "Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headline the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020" https://t.co/IQLwVoujUE 6 minutes ago

