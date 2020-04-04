Darius Slay, Stephon Gilmore among players defending Cowboys' Amari Cooper after 'turd' insult

rubengtz So you got dudes like Stephon Gilmore & Darius Slay saying Amari Cooper is nice and a top receiver & I’m suppose to… https://t.co/rmJnEVb62J 8 seconds ago

Taylor DeAnne Stuart RT @VoiceOfTheStar: Rex Ryan choked down a half-apology to #Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper after calling him a 'turd', but not before Darius… 2 minutes ago

Patrik [No C] Walker Rex Ryan choked down a half-apology to #Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper after calling him a 'turd', but not before Dar… https://t.co/ryePf5unYC 22 minutes ago

Tyler✌🏻 @ERIC_in_RVA I think that’s hilarious, because 2019 DPOY @BumpNrunGilm0re just admitted that Amari Cooper is in his… https://t.co/VKK6rrly93 11 hours ago

Green yellow fellow @SportsWWide @packers @NDFootball Idk speed and height is nice but if they cant route run there useless id rather h… https://t.co/wlxH6Rdbvx 14 hours ago

Tommy👾 (follow, like limit) Top 10 NFL Cornerbacks 1. Stephon Gilmore 2. Tre white 3. Richard Sherman 4. Marlon Humphrey 5. Jalen Ramsey 6. Byr… https://t.co/GiDyr6Ebni 20 hours ago

OG Sixers Man RT @ThePhillyPod: Lowest completion percentage allowed since 2017: - Stephon Gilmore: 49.2% - Marlon Humphrey: 49.2% - Darius Slay: 51.8%… 21 hours ago