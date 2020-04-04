Global  

Stephen Kenny takes over from Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland manager as coronavirus pandemic forces plans to move forward

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 April 2020
Mick McCarthy has been replaced as Republic of Ireland manager with immediate effect. McCarthy was due to step down from his role at the end of July, following the end of Euro 2020, with Stephen Kenny lined up as his successor. The Euros have been pushed back by 12 months to 2021 due to the […]
 Stephen Kenny has replaced Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland manager with immediate effect, following UEFA’s announcement that the Euro 2020 qualifying play-offs would again be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. McCarthy’s contract was due to run until July 31, after the Euro 2020 finals...

