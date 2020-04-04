Global  

Catchings elected to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Catchings elected to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in first year of eligibilityTamika Catchings, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, all first-year eligibles, are part of a nine-person 2020 induction class.
