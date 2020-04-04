You Might Like

Tweets about this My President’s Black #Congratulations Tamika!!!! https://www.wnba.comhttps://www.wnba.com/news/tamika-catchings-elected-to-naismith-memo… https://t.co/0Lge7NiqdQ 7 minutes ago Ron Browning RT @indystar: Tamika Catchings elected to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame https://t.co/3YogNwHVOx https://t.co/S8Jc9C02kS 45 minutes ago Tee Jay Now WNBA players are getting into the Basketball Hall of Fame??? Come on. https://t.co/JnhneTKiit 53 minutes ago J Johnston RT @rtv6: Indiana Fever great Tamika Catchings has been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. https://t.co/pYQDneMtCx 57 minutes ago IndyStarSports Tamika Catchings will be inducted into the @Hoophall with childhood friend Kobe Bryant. "It's the perfect ending t… https://t.co/iUxkZgCzyu 58 minutes ago Muggs-N-Manor #SportsNews Kobe, Duncan, KG lead star-studded HOF class: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings,… https://t.co/3hBU4OBGZ5 2 hours ago VolTalk.com Tamika Catchings elected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame https://t.co/rAGRWW5Jvq 2 hours ago One News Page Catchings elected to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility: https://t.co/JW6sfVJKfZ #HallOfFame 2 hours ago