Jr. Canadiens teammates Ty Nelson, Pano Fimis go 1-2 in OHL draft Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Toronto Jr. Canadiens teammates Ty Nelson and Pano Fimis were the top two picks in the Ontario Hockey League draft on Saturday. The North Bay Battalion chose Nelson, a 16-year-old defenceman, while the Niagara IceDogs selected Fimis, a centre. 👓 View full article

