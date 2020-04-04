Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jr. Canadiens teammates Ty Nelson, Pano Fimis go 1-2 in OHL draft

Jr. Canadiens teammates Ty Nelson, Pano Fimis go 1-2 in OHL draft

CBC.ca Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Toronto Jr. Canadiens teammates Ty Nelson and Pano Fimis were the top two picks in the Ontario Hockey League draft on Saturday. The North Bay Battalion chose Nelson, a 16-year-old defenceman, while the Niagara IceDogs selected Fimis, a centre.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SportcentarInfo

sportcentar.info Jr. Canadiens teammates Ty Nelson, Pano Fimis go 1-2 in OHL draft https://t.co/3Kx7HjEA6Q 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.