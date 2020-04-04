Global  

Trump lauds Bettman, other pro sports commissioners during COVID-19 pandemic

CBC.ca Saturday, 4 April 2020
The White House says President Donald Trump spoke with commissioners of the country's sports leagues on Saturday and told them he recognizes "the good work being done by many teams and players" to care for their communities and fans dealing with the new coronavirus.
