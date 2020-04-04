Trump lauds Bettman, other pro sports commissioners during COVID-19 pandemic Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The White House says President Donald Trump spoke with commissioners of the country's sports leagues on Saturday and told them he recognizes "the good work being done by many teams and players" to care for their communities and fans dealing with the new coronavirus. 👓 View full article

