Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Triple Threat Ladder Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Triple Threat Ladder Match)

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Triple Threat Ladder Match)At WrestleMania, John Morrison will put the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line all by himself when he battles Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston in a completely unpredictable Triple Threat Ladder Match.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.