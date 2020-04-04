Global  

Buccaneers re-sign backup QB Blaine Gabbert to 1-year contract

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Buccaneers re-sign backup QB Blaine Gabbert to 1-year contractThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed backup veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract in NFL free agency.
