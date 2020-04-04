Global  

Potters Corner wins Virtual Grand National, computer simulation replaces real race cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Potters Corner raced to glory at Aintree to win the 2020 Virtual Grand National. With the real race cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the computer simulation certainly captured the imagination, with bookmakers donating all profits to NHS charities. It proved an epic renewal, with the Christian Williams-trained Potters Corner (18-1) clinging on under teenage […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Potters Corner comes out on top in Virtual Grand National

Potters Corner comes out on top in Virtual Grand National 00:30

 Racing fans watch the Virtual Grand National after all horseracing in Great Britain was suspended until at least the end of April. Potters Corner won the virtual competition, beating runner-up Walk In The Mill in the computer-simulated race, with Any Second Now coming in third. Bookmakers offered...

