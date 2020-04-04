Cesaro takes down Drew Gulak with a no-hand airplane spin on the WrestleMania kick off show Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cesaro kicks off WrestleMania 36 with an impressive victory over Drew Gulak. The Swiss Superman ended the match with an incredible move. Cesaro kicks off WrestleMania 36 with an impressive victory over Drew Gulak. The Swiss Superman ended the match with an incredible move. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this