Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki WarriorsAlexa Bliss & Nikki Cross opened WrestleMania 36 in historic fashion, dethroning The Kabuki Warriors to become the first-ever two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross celebrate WrestleMania victory: WWE.com Exclusive, April 4, 2020

FOX Sports

Alexa Bliss defeats Asuka while Nikki Cross watched from commentary | WWE on FOX

Alexa Bliss defeats Asuka while Nikki Cross watched from commentary | WWE on FOXNikki Cross joined Michael Cole at the commentary table while Alexa Bliss took on Asuka. Bliss nails a big DDT in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.
FOX Sports


dipitidipiti

lil bich RT @BRWrestling: NEW CHAMPS. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross win the Women's Tag Team Championship. #WrestleMania https://t.co/M5PqBnsUhQ 21 seconds ago

dipitidipiti

lil bich RT @JDfromNY206: And now they get to defend the titles to no one. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross win the tag team titles in a match that nearl… 1 minute ago

ThaiTeaclick

Thai Tea 🙏 Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs Kabuki Warriors - WrestleMania 36 Highlig... https://t.co/NtG9j89d0k via @YouTube~~~… https://t.co/KrYx7xZpZR 7 minutes ago

JDilly28

J Dilly RT @jake_nazar: Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Kairi Sane, and Asuka currently have the longest match on WrestleMania. You love to see it 9 minutes ago

JohnWalters_8

John Walters NEW CHAMPS. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross win the Women's Tag Team Championship. #WrestleMania https://t.co/qqRJEL5rZs 11 minutes ago

AmandaDSassy

The Man-Da 🔥 RT @wrestlingvides: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross is new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion #WrestleMania 12 minutes ago

PacketPussy

Death Triangle #1 Fan So far Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs The Kibuki Warriors was the best match of the night 😳#WrestleMania 15 minutes ago

Unbelievabro

Smark Whalberg Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors. Far better than expected honestly....and I was already expect… https://t.co/twoOoSTTk6 19 minutes ago

