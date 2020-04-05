Braun Strowman def. Goldberg to become the new Universal Champion Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Braun Strowman demolished Goldberg on The Grandest Stage of Them All, capturing the Universal Title at WrestleMania 36.

