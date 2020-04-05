Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > The Undertaker buries AJ Styles alive in 'best WrestleMania match ever'

The Undertaker buries AJ Styles alive in 'best WrestleMania match ever'

Daily Star Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The Undertaker buries AJ Styles alive in 'best WrestleMania match ever'The Undertaker and AJ Styles brought WrestleMania to a close on night one with an absolute classic that will live long in the memory at WWE
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jjd022980

Jessica Dickson RT @GMS_WWE: Undertaker buries AJ Styles alive and defeats him in the first ever Boneyard Match. That was absolutely incredible, and the c… 6 minutes ago

pw_dotcom

ProWrestling.com Undertaker Buries AJ Styles Alive In WrestleMania’s Strangest Main Event ⬇️Read More!⬇️ https://t.co/wEVOrgY81z https://t.co/4hmtW2y7EX 7 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport The Phenom. https://t.co/bD0lBEaISD #WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 https://t.co/O6AzJ2RG8f 26 minutes ago

kzk_101

KZK101 Entertainment NTWRK WrestleMania 36 results: The Undertaker buries AJ Styles alive; Braun Strowman wins the Universal title… https://t.co/OhyVc0P1p9 34 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport AJ Styles, literally, in the mud The Undertaker = 🐐 https://t.co/bD0lBEaISD #WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36… https://t.co/S7La7O1pA2 41 minutes ago

JamesPaulWarren

James Paul Warren RT @DailyStar_Sport: THAT. WAS. INSANE. https://t.co/bD0lBEaISD #WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 #Boneyard #Undertaker 45 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport THAT. WAS. INSANE. https://t.co/bD0lBEaISD #WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 #Boneyard #Undertaker 47 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport The Undertaker buries AJ Styles alive in WWE clash dubbed 'best WrestleMania match ever' https://t.co/bD0lBEaISD… https://t.co/Ley7paDeiB 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.