Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > The Undertaker def. AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match

The Undertaker def. AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match

FOX Sports Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The Undertaker def. AJ Styles in a Boneyard MatchIt turns out that even a Phenomenal One is no match for a Phenom, as The Undertaker put AJ Styles in the dirt at WrestleMania 36 to win the first-ever Boneyard Match.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

andwanabdul

Andwan Abdul RT @SportsCenter: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in the Boneyard Match. What. A. Show. 🍿 (via @WWE) https://t.co/Uqsn4kh9LJ 8 seconds ago

Jake_Hart35

Jake Hart RT @PatMcAfeeShow: That Undertaker/AJ Styles Boneyard Match might’ve been my favorite thing I’ve ever watched #Wrestlemania36 https://t.co/… 21 seconds ago

AllHappyOne

All Happy One RT @WrestleMania: The reviews are in, and EVERYONE loved the #BoneyardMatch! Stay tuned for tomorrow's wild #FireflyFunhouse match on Night… 21 seconds ago

SpookyRaider

Spooky Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles #WrestleMania 25 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.