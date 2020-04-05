Global  

Tom Moody: Rohit Sharma, David Warner are best T20 openers

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Former all-rounder Tom Moody on Saturday picked India's Rohit Sharma and fellow Australian David Warner as best opening batsmen in T20 cricket. Moody is also a well-known coach and commentator. In a question and answer session, the 54-year-old also picked Chennai Super Kings as his favourite IPL team and M S Dhoni favourite...
