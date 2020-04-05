Global  

The Undertaker takes on A.J. Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36

FOX Sports Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The Undertaker takes on A.J. Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36The Undertaker took on A.J. Styles in a Boneyard Match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 . The match was more of a cinematic battle ripped straight from an action movie.
Tweets about this

dsmll63

TheSmallSportsBlog The Undertaker takes on A.J. Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 https://t.co/rYxledkq1S https://t.co/7AwzirJuCb 30 minutes ago

pamsson

Randy I truly believe if AJ Styles and Undertaker had a normal in ring match in front of a crowd it was going to suck. Th… https://t.co/VyOCC1xSqz 2 hours ago

GamingWorldOnl1

Gaming World Online 2020 WWE Wrestlemania Review Night 1: Full Results As The Undertaker Takes AJ Styles To The Boneyard… https://t.co/lG3fGzblhr 2 hours ago

ChrisCirrhosis

Chris Dolmeth @WWE People liked that Takes/Styles garbage? It wasn't even a match. It was a TV scene. A movie scene. The only goo… https://t.co/1QlYQgcPc8 2 hours ago

tsontv

True Sports TV The Undertaker takes care of business against AJ Styles in the #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania https://t.co/wufYHuerEJ 3 hours ago

DT_ARMAND

Armando Guerrero RT @the3count: And last but not least to cap off night one of #WrestleMania: The Undertaker takes on AJ Styles in a #BoneyardMatch3 hours ago

KiddfreshLDN

ANTISOCIAL WORKAHOLIC I agree. No live audience takes away from the excitement and some of the matches were boring with predictable outco… https://t.co/NopOrR4knj 3 hours ago

LouiseJ03768971

Louise Johnston RT @Mumorn: Undertaker/AJ Styles, what a match. Was like watching a horror film. Were you want the villain to win. Taker MUST only fight in… 3 hours ago

