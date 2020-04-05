Chelsea FC enter into negotiations to sign former Liverpool FC midfielder – report

Global  

Chelsea FC have begun negotiations with FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho over a summer switch to the English capital, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC are ready to capitalise on Bayern Munich’s disinterest in signing Coutinho on a permanent deal following […]

