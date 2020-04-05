Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Griezmann's barb at Coutinho urges potential Man Utd or Chelsea transfer

Griezmann's barb at Coutinho urges potential Man Utd or Chelsea transfer

Daily Star Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Griezmann's barb at Coutinho urges potential Man Utd or Chelsea transferPhilippe Coutinho's future remains up in the air with the Barcelona star looking likely to leave in a summer transfer back to the Premier League
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ManUtdFanKe

manchester united fans🇰🇪 RT @DailyStar_Sport: Antoine Griezmann's barb at Philippe Coutinho urges potential Man Utd or Chelsea transfer https://t.co/G3HXYtIZhz #MU… 46 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Antoine Griezmann's barb at Philippe Coutinho urges potential Man Utd or Chelsea transfer https://t.co/G3HXYtIZhz… https://t.co/3Wh1Dzry95 46 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Antoine Griezmann's barb at Philippe Coutinho urges potential Man Utd or Chelsea transfer https://t.co/G3HXYtIZhz… https://t.co/OYywUfj4ro 6 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Antoine Griezmann's barb at Philippe Coutinho urges potential Man Utd or Chelsea transfer https://t.co/G3HXYu0A97 #MUFC #CFC 8 hours ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Antoine Griezmann's barb at Philippe Coutinho urges potential Man Utd or Chelsea transfer #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/feBV0f3lVV 10 hours ago

ManUtdFanKe

manchester united fans🇰🇪 RT @DailyStar_Sport: Antoine Griezmann's barb at Philippe Coutinho urges potential Man Utd or Chelsea transfer https://t.co/G3HXYu0A97 #MU… 10 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Antoine Griezmann's barb at Philippe Coutinho urges potential Man Utd or Chelsea transfer https://t.co/G3HXYu0A97… https://t.co/zHIalCVriP 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.