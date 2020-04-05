Global  

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone to be dad at 89

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The world might have come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, but there is some positive news as former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a father at 89 as wife Fabiana Flosi is expecting a son in July. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Ecclestone said that not only was his wife happy, but also he didn't...
News video: Bernie Ecclestone to be a dad for the fourth time

Bernie Ecclestone to be a dad for the fourth time 01:05

