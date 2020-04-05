Global  

PFA issues stark warning to Health Secretary over PL players taking 30 per cent pay cut

Team Talk Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The PFA has warned that Premier League players taking a 30 per cent salary cut would amount to the government losing £200m in tax

News video: Premier League clubs to ask players to take 30% pay cut

Premier League clubs to ask players to take 30% pay cut 00:51

 Premier League clubs will ask players to take a 30% pay cut in order to protect jobs in professional football. The decision comes a day after Matt Hancock said everyone should do their part during the coronavirus crisis.

