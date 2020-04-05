Covid-19 effect: Air Deccan ceases its ops

Regional airliner Air Deccan announced on Sunday that it is ceasing its operations until further notice and all employees are being put on sabbatical without pay, the first Indian aviation company to succumb to the coronavirus crisis that has led to a 21-day lockdown and virtually paralysed the sector.

You Might Like

Tweets about this BALVINDER SINGH Times of India Covid-19 effect: Air Deccan ceases its operations https://t.co/lqn3NZWYOq 4 minutes ago TOI Top Stories Covid-19 effect: Air Deccan ceases its operations https://t.co/jX4HNFDqDr 13 minutes ago Welfare Party of India Maharashtra ویلفیئر پارٹی Covid-19 effect: Air Deccan ceases its operations, all employees put on 'Sabbatical without pay' First casualty of… https://t.co/YT66phjDrR 15 minutes ago Stay Home, Stay Safe 😷 RT @news18dotcom: All employees of Air Deccan are being put on sabbatical without pay with immediate effect. https://t.co/TRULMCRahP 1 hour ago Devdiscourse COVID-19 effect: Air Deccan ceases its operations, all employees put on 'sabbatical without pay' https://t.co/YvbIEdYB03 1 hour ago News18.com All employees of Air Deccan are being put on sabbatical without pay with immediate effect. https://t.co/TRULMCRahP 2 hours ago Devdiscourse COVID-19 effect: Air Deccan ceases its operations, all employees put on 'sabbatical without pay' https://t.co/8OVpPQyBFY 3 hours ago