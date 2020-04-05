Global  

Covid-19 effect: Air Deccan ceases its ops

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Regional airliner Air Deccan announced on Sunday that it is ceasing its operations until further notice and all employees are being put on sabbatical without pay, the first Indian aviation company to succumb to the coronavirus crisis that has led to a 21-day lockdown and virtually paralysed the sector.
