Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Mick Foley has jovially asked Vince McMahon if he can wrestle in a Boneyard match at next year’s WrestleMania. The Undertaker and AJ Styles stole the show in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 36 in their Boneyard fight on Saturday. The Phenomenal One Styles was thrown off a building before being buried […] 👓 View full article