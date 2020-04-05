Dana White named in sex-tape lawsuit, calls case '(expletive)' Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

UFC president Dana White has been named in a lawsuit in which he's identified as the alleged prominent Las Vegas businessman victimized in a $200,000 sex-tape extortion.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this