Kurt Angle told The Undertaker to face AJ Styles after his disastrous match with Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown

talkSPORT Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Kurt Angle has revealed he told The Undertaker to wrestle AJ Styles following his disastrous match with Goldberg. The Deadman beat the 53-year-old at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last June, but the nine-minute bout was filled with botched moves. Goldberg suffered a concussion early on in the match, which resulted in a failed […]
