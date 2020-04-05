Kurt Angle told The Undertaker to face AJ Styles after his disastrous match with Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kurt Angle has revealed he told The Undertaker to wrestle AJ Styles following his disastrous match with Goldberg. The Deadman beat the 53-year-old at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last June, but the nine-minute bout was filled with botched moves. Goldberg suffered a concussion early on in the match, which resulted in a failed […] 👓 View full article

