Wayne Rooney reveals he suffered injury ONE DAY after recovering from knock that nearly kept him out of 2006 World Cup

talkSPORT Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Wayne Rooney has admitted he should not have travelled with the England squad for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. There was a race to get a then youthful Rooney fit for the tournament after he broke three metatarsals playing for Manchester United in the back end of the 2005/06 season. But, after getting fit […]
