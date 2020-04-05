Wayne Rooney reveals he suffered injury ONE DAY after recovering from knock that nearly kept him out of 2006 World Cup Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Wayne Rooney has admitted he should not have travelled with the England squad for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. There was a race to get a then youthful Rooney fit for the tournament after he broke three metatarsals playing for Manchester United in the back end of the 2005/06 season. But, after getting fit […] 👓 View full article

0

