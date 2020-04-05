Virtual Grand National: Bookmakers to donate £2.6m to NHS charities after CGI race televised

ITV said almost a third of all viewers watched the race, with the show peaking at 4.8million – 30 per cent of the overall television audience

You Might Like

Tweets about this John Sinclair RT @RacingPost: NHS Charities Together to receive more than £2.6 million in the form of a donation from bookmakers who took bets on the 202… 5 seconds ago Vladimir Maleykovich RT @Independent: Bookies donate £2.6m to NHS after Virtual Grand National https://t.co/dY43KfTfiv 23 seconds ago The Independent Bookies donate £2.6m to NHS after Virtual Grand National https://t.co/dY43KfTfiv 1 minute ago JB RT @ODDSbibleRacing: NHS Charities Together will receive more than £2.6 million in the form of a donation from bookmakers who took bets on… 2 minutes ago DONT BET at Less Than 3/1 RT @RacingTV: It's a real winner! Bookmakers to donate over £2.6million to @NHS charities from profits on the Virtual Grand National. ⬇ h… 2 minutes ago