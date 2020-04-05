Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Virtual Grand National: Bookmakers to donate £2.6m to NHS charities after CGI race televised

Virtual Grand National: Bookmakers to donate £2.6m to NHS charities after CGI race televised

Independent Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
ITV said almost a third of all viewers watched the race, with the show peaking at 4.8million – 30 per cent of the overall television audience
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Potters Corner comes out on top in Virtual Grand National

Potters Corner comes out on top in Virtual Grand National 00:30

 Racing fans watch the Virtual Grand National after all horseracing in Great Britain was suspended until at least the end of April. Potters Corner won the virtual competition, beating runner-up Walk In The Mill in the computer-simulated race, with Any Second Now coming in third. Bookmakers offered...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnSinclair05

John Sinclair RT @RacingPost: NHS Charities Together to receive more than £2.6 million in the form of a donation from bookmakers who took bets on the 202… 5 seconds ago

v_maleykovich

Vladimir Maleykovich RT @Independent: Bookies donate £2.6m to NHS after Virtual Grand National https://t.co/dY43KfTfiv 23 seconds ago

Independent

The Independent Bookies donate £2.6m to NHS after Virtual Grand National https://t.co/dY43KfTfiv 1 minute ago

JaeBaxter

JB RT @ODDSbibleRacing: NHS Charities Together will receive more than £2.6 million in the form of a donation from bookmakers who took bets on… 2 minutes ago

goodpricedbets

DONT BET at Less Than 3/1 RT @RacingTV: It's a real winner! Bookmakers to donate over £2.6million to @NHS charities from profits on the Virtual Grand National. ⬇ h… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.