Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ex-McLaren F1 chief Dennis to support NHS frontline with free meals

Ex-McLaren F1 chief Dennis to support NHS frontline with free meals

Autosport Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Ex-McLaren Formula 1 chief Ron Dennis has announced a new initiative to help support NHS frontline workers during the current COVID-19 pandemic
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mjackson918

Mark Jackson Ex-McLaren F1 chief Dennis to support NHS frontline with free meals - https://t.co/hs6lR7skGC 6 hours ago

f1reader

F1reader Ex-McLaren F1 chief Dennis to support NHS frontline with free meals https://t.co/DiADNvahMm #F1 #Mclaren 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.