Gary Neville challenges Health Secretary Matt Hancock to appear on Monday Night Football with him and Jamie Carragher Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Gary Neville’s reignited his dispute with Matt Hancock with the Manchester United legend challenging the Health Secretary to appear on Monday Night Football. Hancock shone a light on the earnings of top flight stars on Thursday, calling on Premier League players to ‘play their part’ and take pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis. He said: […] 👓 View full article

