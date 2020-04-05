Global  

Gary Neville challenges Health Secretary Matt Hancock to appear on Monday Night Football with him and Jamie Carragher

talkSPORT Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Gary Neville’s reignited his dispute with Matt Hancock with the Manchester United legend challenging the Health Secretary to appear on Monday Night Football. Hancock shone a light on the earnings of top flight stars on Thursday, calling on Premier League players to ‘play their part’ and take pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis. He said: […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Hancock: Rule changes not imminent

Hancock: Rule changes not imminent 01:15

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock says there are no imminent plans to change lockdown rules and has urged the public to not “bend or break” them.

