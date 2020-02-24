WrestleMania 36 – Day 1 UNDER A MINUTE: WWE Now India

Danielle C Albano @TheMagic_Al @WrestleMania How many of our NXT guys were under those hooda do youthink? 7 minutes ago

Jake @undertaker, under his breath, says "I tried to warn them." He looks at the headstone of what was once blank. It re… https://t.co/aidPfsXO6M 13 minutes ago

Next Big Fight I don't watch wrestling anymore apart from Wrestlemania.... And I know they are working under some hard circumstan… https://t.co/7un0K8VvI2 16 minutes ago

Paul Chaunt RT @SUPERZOMGBBQ: In case you've been living under a rock.. here are today's #WrestleMania Draft Patterns! #WWESuperCard https://t.co/ZLEn… 16 minutes ago