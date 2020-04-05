Footballer, 30, breaks coronavirus lockdown to attend girlfriend’s 18th birthday Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Celta Vigo star Fedor Smolov flew back to Russia to attend Boris Yeltsin’s granddaughter's birthday in defiance at Spain's strict coronavirus lockdown Celta Vigo star Fedor Smolov flew back to Russia to attend Boris Yeltsin’s granddaughter's birthday in defiance at Spain's strict coronavirus lockdown 👓 View full article

