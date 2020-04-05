Global  

Footballer, 30, breaks coronavirus lockdown to attend girlfriend’s 18th birthday

Daily Star Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Footballer, 30, breaks coronavirus lockdown to attend girlfriend’s 18th birthdayCelta Vigo star Fedor Smolov flew back to Russia to attend Boris Yeltsin’s granddaughter's birthday in defiance at Spain's strict coronavirus lockdown
