Covid-19: Toll crosses 100; Jamaat members 30% of all cases

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
India’s death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak surged past 100 with 27 patients succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours or so, the highest number of casualties reported in a day so far. Maharashtra alone reporting 13 deaths on Sunday. The number of coronavirus cases also went past 4,000 as states reported 541 fresh cases.
