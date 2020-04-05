Covid-19: Toll crosses 100; Jamaat members 30% of all cases

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

India's death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak surged past 100 with 27 patients succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours or so, the highest number of casualties reported in a day so far. Maharashtra alone reporting 13 deaths on Sunday. The number of coronavirus cases also went past 4,000 as states reported 541 fresh cases.


