Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Texas to hire Mississippi State women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer

Texas to hire Mississippi State women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Vic Schaefer's successful eight-year tenure as Mississippi State's women's basketball coach came to a sudden end Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
News video: Blair Schaefer

Blair Schaefer

 Tom Eble, Courtney Rob Chris Bolton joined today by former WCBI reporter and Mississippi state women's basketball player and now assistant coach Blair Shafer.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

haroldgater

Harold Gater RT @clarionledger: Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer is headed to Texas. https://t.co/4PMx41ZfQi 5 minutes ago

ViBeEz_

Cory RT @TexasTakeover05: Wow. Del Conte is not messing around. Texas hires Vic Schaefer from Mississippi State. Went to back to back national… 6 minutes ago

McClain_on_NFL

John McClain RT @ChronSports: Texas to hire Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer as next women's basketball coach https://t.co/gX6v5J8TiK 22 minutes ago

coachalvarez16

Paul Alvarez RT @BDavisAAS: Texas announces that Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer is getting the women's basketball job with the Longhorns. Huge hire fo… 31 minutes ago

hburgamerican

Hattiesburg American Vic Schaefer's eight year tenure as Mississippi State's women's basketball coach came to a sudden end Sunday. https://t.co/5fwuHhBwbW 33 minutes ago

HailState4U

Bulldog Banter RT @tbhorka: Vic Schaefer's tenure at Mississippi State came to a shocking and sudden end Sunday. Schaefer, who was born in Austin but gr… 34 minutes ago

ZacharyDesai

Zachary Desai RT @kbohls: I'd hire Mississippi State HC/former Texas A&M asst. Vic Shaefer immediately. 55 minutes ago

TheTH1120

THE COLONEL RT @BradLoganCOTE: Texas to hire Mississippi State women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer https://t.co/hCqmnlBE07 via @clarionledger 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.