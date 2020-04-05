Global  

Christian on Edge vs Orton at WrestleMania 36: 'All the greats have one left in them...my pick is Edge'

FOX Sports Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Christian on Edge vs Orton at WrestleMania 36: 'All the greats have one left in them...my pick is Edge'Booker T, Christian, and Renee Young look ahead at one of the more anticipated matches of day 2 of WrestleMania weekend, Edge vs Randy Orton.
greenrory

Rory Green I wanna see this end with Edge and Christian doing the conchairto to Orton 👀 #WrestleMania 6 minutes ago

ablampard1

Abhishek Here we go!! Last man standing match going to start between Randy orton and edge. I hope this has a twist. Hope Chr… https://t.co/f16Qcmvknl 20 minutes ago

Christian_810

Chris Here we go, Match of the Weekend Edge vs Orton should be Main Event. This is gonna be exciting #WrestleMania 23 minutes ago

andy81287

(TTG) Andy Campbell 🎙️ So over an hour in and finally a match that I have been looking forward to in Edge v Orton. 9 years it's been sinc… https://t.co/lwyzAT1c6f 23 minutes ago

AXEtheMercenary

Will is 30!!!!! Why the***wasn't Christian a part of the Edge/Orton storyline?! #WrestleMania 2 hours ago

RAVENSBlood5220

💜🖤Blood Girl Raven💜🖤 I really wanted to see Christian get involved in the Randy Orton vs Edge rivalry. #WrestleMania 2 hours ago

adusman

Amado Having Christian show up remotely makes me think he shows up during the Edge/Randy Orton match. #WrestleMania 2 hours ago

RyanPriceWho

Ryan Price-Stephens Christian just hyped up the Edge/Orton fight - yes fight - even more! #WrestleMania 2 hours ago

