Liv Morgan gets the best of Natalya on the kick off show for her first WrestleMania victory Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

WrestleMania 36 Night 2 kicked off with Liv Morgan taking on Natalya in the WWE Performance Center. WrestleMania 36 Night 2 kicked off with Liv Morgan taking on Natalya in the WWE Performance Center. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this