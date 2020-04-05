Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Liv Morgan gets the best of Natalya on the kick off show for her first WrestleMania victory

Liv Morgan gets the best of Natalya on the kick off show for her first WrestleMania victory

FOX Sports Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Liv Morgan gets the best of Natalya on the kick off show for her first WrestleMania victoryWrestleMania 36 Night 2 kicked off with Liv Morgan taking on Natalya in the WWE Performance Center.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Liv Morgan Living WWE Superstar Dreams [Video]

Liv Morgan Living WWE Superstar Dreams

Liv Morgan, who grew up a big WWE fan, talks about her path to Elimination Chamber and a possible spot in WrestleMania. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Natalya drops Liv Morgan with a punishing clothesline: WrestleMania 36 Kickoff

Natalya drops Liv Morgan with a punishing clothesline: WrestleMania 36 KickoffNatalya drops Liv Morgan with a punishing clothesline: WrestleMania 36 Kickoff
FOX Sports

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff Match)

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff Match)Liv Morgan’s quick thinking lifted her past Natalya on the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Part 2.
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.