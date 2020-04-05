Liv Morgan gets the best of Natalya on the kick off show for her first WrestleMania victory



Recent related videos from verified sources Liv Morgan Living WWE Superstar Dreams



Liv Morgan, who grew up a big WWE fan, talks about her path to Elimination Chamber and a possible spot in WrestleMania. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:18 Published on March 5, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Natalya drops Liv Morgan with a punishing clothesline: WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Natalya drops Liv Morgan with a punishing clothesline: WrestleMania 36 Kickoff

FOX Sports 1 hour ago



Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff Match) Liv Morgan’s quick thinking lifted her past Natalya on the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Part 2.

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



