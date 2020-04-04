Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington mountain-biker air lifted by rescue helicopter during lockdown Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

An injured mountain-biker had to be lifted off by a rescue helicopter after going for a ride during lockdown.A Life Flight Westpac rescue helicopter spokesperson confirmed to Stuff that the biker had to be winched off a hill in...

0

