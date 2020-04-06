Global  

Rob Gronkowski just became a WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36

FOX Sports Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Rob Gronkowski just became a WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36Rob Gronkowski was your host for both nights of WrestleMania 36, and he capitalized on his opportunity to claim the 24/7 Championship.
News video: WWE Wrestlemania Prepares For Two-Day Event Without An Audience

WWE Wrestlemania Prepares For Two-Day Event Without An Audience 04:21

 Chuck Carroll discusses what Wrestlemania will look live amid the COVID19 outbreak. Katie Johnston reports.

