Aussie spinner Steve O'Keefe quits first-class cricket

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe has retired from First Class cricket after being denied a new contract for his domestic side New South Wales.

"I was disappointed when I was told that I wasn't getting a contract but I respect and accept the decision, so I have decided to retire from first-class cricket," O'Keefe is quoted as...
