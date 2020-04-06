Global  

It's a disgrace: Wayne Rooney slams British government, EPL

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has criticised the British government and the Premier League for placing footballers in a "no-win situation" over proposed pay cuts after a warning from players' representatives that National Health Service coffers could suffer.

The former England captain, now playing for Championship side...
News video: Rooney calls pay cut pressure on players a 'disgrace'

Rooney calls pay cut pressure on players a 'disgrace' 01:20

 Wayne Rooney sya that government calls for players to take pay cuts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is a "disgrace"

