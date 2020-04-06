Nicole Scherzinger and rugby boyfriend Thom sing duet on his 35th birthday Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her rugby star boyfriend Thom Evans's birthday during Coronavirus-caused lockdown by singing a romantic duet with him.



Thom turned 35 on April 2 and on Saturday, she shared a video with her 4.4 million Instagram followers of them singing Shania Twain's You're Still The One. In the video,... 👓 View full article

