Nicole Scherzinger and rugby boyfriend Thom sing duet on his 35th birthday

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her rugby star boyfriend Thom Evans's birthday during Coronavirus-caused lockdown by singing a romantic duet with him.

Thom turned 35 on April 2 and on Saturday, she shared a video with her 4.4 million Instagram followers of them singing Shania Twain's You're Still The One. In the video,...
