Bray Wyatt takes on John Cena in an epic and entertaining Firefly Fun House WrestleMania match

FOX Sports Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Bray Wyatt takes on John Cena in an epic and entertaining Firefly Fun House WrestleMania matchIn one of several bizarre chambers of the Firefly Fun House, John Cena and Bray Wyatt performed a wild promo based off the 80's WWE program 'Saturday Night Main Event'. It was one of several unforgettable moments from their twisted encounter at WrestleMania 36.
