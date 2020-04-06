John Cena dominated by The Fiend Bray Wyatt in bizarre Firefly Fun House match Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

John Cena and The Fiend Bray Wyatt fought out a completely bonkers clash at WrestleMania 36 that saw the WWE legend lose in strange circumstances John Cena and The Fiend Bray Wyatt fought out a completely bonkers clash at WrestleMania 36 that saw the WWE legend lose in strange circumstances 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Star Sport WWE legend John Cena dominated by The Fiend Bray Wyatt in bizarre Firefly Fun House match https://t.co/JBy1i2dtk1… https://t.co/6kWW6cs2Hx 43 minutes ago Daily Star Sport WWE legend John Cena dominated by The Fiend Bray Wyatt in bizarre Firefly Fun House match https://t.co/JBy1i2dtk1… https://t.co/rLahreSMaq 1 hour ago . You do not pull out John Cena from his retirement, unless you are The Fiend. Shayna Baszler dominated the Elimina… https://t.co/P9X1FOdu5z 18 hours ago