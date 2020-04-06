Global  

WrestleMania 36: WWE legend Edge wins brutal comeback battle with Randy Orton after nine years in retirement

talkSPORT Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Edge made his incredible return to WWE in January at the Royal Rumble and right away, the seeds were sewn for his feud with Randy Orton. The 46-year-old was forced to step away from wrestling back in 2011 because of spinal stenosis, but after a second surgery on his spine in recent years, Edge discovered […]
